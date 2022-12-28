Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank gets a boost from Peli BioThermal

Big-hearted employees at Leighton Buzzard based business Peli BioThermal delivered some Christmas cheer to support families during the festive season.

Each year the company collect numerous donations from team members to help support the Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank. This year the company celebrated its largest collection to date.

Generous employees donated a wide selection of foodstuffs and personal care items which will be distributed by social services and volunteers to help families and individuals in need over Christmas and the New Year.

Pictured from left to right: Emma Pell, Rosie George, from Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank, Erika de Sousa and Emma Castellano.

A significant selection of personal care items was amongst the donations with shower gels and soaps included in the Christmas collection, which was presented by the Peli BioThermal team to Rosie George from the community foodbank.