Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank gets a boost from Peli BioThermal
The company collects donations to help the foodbank each year
Big-hearted employees at Leighton Buzzard based business Peli BioThermal delivered some Christmas cheer to support families during the festive season.
Each year the company collect numerous donations from team members to help support the Leighton Linslade Community Foodbank. This year the company celebrated its largest collection to date.
Generous employees donated a wide selection of foodstuffs and personal care items which will be distributed by social services and volunteers to help families and individuals in need over Christmas and the New Year.
A significant selection of personal care items was amongst the donations with shower gels and soaps included in the Christmas collection, which was presented by the Peli BioThermal team to Rosie George from the community foodbank.
The foodbank will add the collection of Peli BioThermal donations to those supplied throughout the local community to help families and those most in need.