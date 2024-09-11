'Leighton Linslade Health Matters!' campaign crowns winners of creative competition

The 'Leighton Linslade Health Matters!' campaign is delighted to announce the winners of its competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Creative youngsters Henni Powell, 13, and Joseph, eight, impressed the judges with their entries, a poem and a mixed media artwork respectively.

Entrants had to write a poem or a story explaining why they loved Leighton-Linslade, but the catch was that they had to include a nurse, a doctor, or even a health hub or a minor injuries unit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susanne Purvis, leader of the 'Leighton Linslade Health Matters!' campaign, said: "The poem by Henni was an obvious winner of a book from Book, our town bookshop, as was the mixed media artwork by Joseph, who won a baking set in a bottle, from Happydashery.

Henni with her winning poem. Image supplied by LLHPG.

"Our thanks go to both local businesses for their support."

The campaign is run by the Leighton-Linslade Health Provision Group.

Henni's poem is below:

Joseph's winning mixed media entry. Image supplied by LLHPG.

“Why we love our town” – a winning poem by Henni Powell

A community of friends,

Makes summer feel like it’ll never end.

A sudden warmth in the cold,

These stories never get old.

Whether it’s a nurse saving a life,

Or simply a doctor writing a prescription,

These stories make up our town’s history and tradition.

So when you next go to the library,

Make sure to have a good look,

For our town’s canvas has yet to be filled.

Not all it’s potential has been revealed.

Think of everyone as an ingredient in a magic brew,

A little of them and a little of you.

What about a health hub to heal the sick?

That would give this town a big tick.

Our town would be nothing without everyone’s different

personalities,

So don’t ever change.

We are amazing

Henni Powell, August 2024