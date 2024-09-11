'Leighton Linslade Health Matters!' campaign crowns winners of creative competition
Creative youngsters Henni Powell, 13, and Joseph, eight, impressed the judges with their entries, a poem and a mixed media artwork respectively.
Entrants had to write a poem or a story explaining why they loved Leighton-Linslade, but the catch was that they had to include a nurse, a doctor, or even a health hub or a minor injuries unit.
Susanne Purvis, leader of the 'Leighton Linslade Health Matters!' campaign, said: "The poem by Henni was an obvious winner of a book from Book, our town bookshop, as was the mixed media artwork by Joseph, who won a baking set in a bottle, from Happydashery.
"Our thanks go to both local businesses for their support."
The competition was to raise awareness about the 'Leighton-Linslade Health Matters!' campaign and its request for a fourth doctors surgery and a health hub for the town.
The campaign is run by the Leighton-Linslade Health Provision Group.
Henni's poem is below:
“Why we love our town” – a winning poem by Henni Powell
A community of friends,
Makes summer feel like it’ll never end.
A sudden warmth in the cold,
These stories never get old.
Whether it’s a nurse saving a life,
Or simply a doctor writing a prescription,
These stories make up our town’s history and tradition.
So when you next go to the library,
Make sure to have a good look,
For our town’s canvas has yet to be filled.
Not all it’s potential has been revealed.
Think of everyone as an ingredient in a magic brew,
A little of them and a little of you.
What about a health hub to heal the sick?
That would give this town a big tick.
Our town would be nothing without everyone’s different
personalities,
So don’t ever change.
We are amazing
Henni Powell, August 2024
