Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club provides financial aid as food parcel demand 'increases 20 per cent'

Help is at hand as the demand for food parcels in Leighton-Linslade has risen ‘by 20 per cent’.

The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade is offering a six-month support package to the Leighton Linslade (Black Horse) Food Bank and the Leighton Linslade Helpers, so they can provide extra help to people during this difficult time.

The funding has been raised from events such as the Jubilee Fayre and the club wishes to thank the community for its continued support.

Rotary President Robin Comerford with Rosie George (left) and June Tobin. Images: Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade.

A Rotary Club spokesman, said: "These two organisations provide vital assistance to significant numbers of people and Rotary is pleased to add its financial support and assistance to the food parcel element.

"We have put in place an initial six month flexible financial support package that will underpin both organisations’ ability to provide food parcels for those in need and ensure that they never have to turn anyone away."

Rosie George, of the Leighton Linslade Food Bank, said: “We greatly appreciate the support of Rotary and others who support us, without which our service would not be sustainable.

"The need is growing but we will get through this and we will cope and as Christmas approaches we will, as always, find ways to make it as special as we can.”

June Tobin, of the Leighton Linslade Helpers, said: "We are seeing about a 20 per cent increase in the need for food parcels with people we have never seen before so if you can donate food please do put something in your local supermarket collection trolley and if you can spare time to pack parcels at our Meadow Way facility then do make contact.”

Rotary president, Robin Comerford, said: "As Rotary President, I feel it's essential to return charitable funds raised by the generosity of the Town, to the needy of the Town. Our new partnerships with The Leighton Linslade Food Bank (based at the Black Horse) and Leighton Linslade Helpers (based at Meadow Way Community Centre) will make a valuable and regular contribution to topping up food parcels for local people.