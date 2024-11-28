Leighton-Linslade's floating market named in UK top 10 quirky Christmas markets

Image supplied by the Roving Canal Traders Association.

Leighton-Linslade's floating yuletide festival has been named as one of the UK's top 10 quirky Christmas markets.

The event has been listed as number six in an article by WhichBingo, putting it ahead of Stockeld Park’s The Christmas Adventure, Yorkshire; Winchester Cathedral's Christmas Market, Hampshire; Barleylands Christmas Craft Market, Essex; and the Broadstairs and St Peter’s Craft Fair, Kent.

Leighton-Linslade’s Christmas Floating Market, organised by the Roving Canal Traders Association, was held last weekend (November 22 to 24).

A WhichBingo spokesman said: "This unique market takes place on narrowboats along the Grand Union Canal, offering a charming festive experience with handcrafted gifts, seasonal treats, and a picturesque waterside setting.

"It's perfect for those seeking a magical and unconventional way to celebrate Christmas and brings a special kind of holiday cheer to Bedfordshire."

The top five markets are: Worcester Victorian Christmas Fayre; Beamish Christmas Festival, County Durham; Keswick Victorian Fayre, Cumbria; New Lanark Christmas Market, South Lanarkshire; and Gloucester Quays Victorian Christmas Market.