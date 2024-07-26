Leighton Middle School's strong pupil-staff relationships recognised by Ofsted
It states that young people thrive at this happy and welcoming establishment where staff know pupils exceptionally well.
The report adds: “Strong relationships are at the heart of the school and underpin the universally positive and respectful atmosphere. There is a culture of high expectations and mutual respect.
"A calm and orderly environment is the norm. Pupils are well looked after and are safe here and adapt quickly to school routines when they join.
"In lessons, they’re enthusiastic, engaged and work hard. They benefit from specialist teaching and facilities from Year 5 and work effectively with their learning partners.
"Staff encourage pupils to aim high. By the end of Year 8, they are well prepared for transition to upper school.
"Their behaviour is exemplary in lessons and around the school. They are friendly, kind and supportive and get on very well together. Bullying rarely happens, and pupils say that the school deals quickly and sensitively with any attendance or behaviour issues.
"The school is very strong at supporting pupils’ personal development and building their character. Pupils thoroughly enjoy the high-quality offer of clubs, trips and wider opportunities. They relish the many leadership positions they can apply for -such as librarians, play leaders or peer supporters.
"Pupils know that staff take their views and opinions seriously. They are influential in helping to make the school even better.”
Those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) have their requirements identified accurately.
The report also highlights the school’s strong reading culture with staff quickly picking up on those needing extra help – their support makes a positive impact in accelerating reading skills.
Ofsted considers the school to be very well led and managed. Staff are positive about working in the school and appreciate the combination of autonomy and support.
And in an Ofsted survey, a significant number of parents expressed positive views about the culture of the school and how much their children enjoy being there.
The report’s only cautionary comment was regarding some new leaders who require continued training. It recommends extending support as they grow into their roles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.