Leighton Town Football Club supports fundraising couple to help causes close to their hearts

Leighton Town FC has donated season tickets to help a local couple support charities close to their hearts.

Dan and Gem Nevin collected the two tickets to help with a fundraise for mental health and pregnancy charities Pandas Foundation and Tommy’s.

Shropshire-based Pandas Foundation is a small charity completely dependent on donations, which supports families suffering with mental health challenges during and after pregnancy which one in four in 4 mums and one in 10 dads experience. Their aim is to make sure no parent, family or carer feels alone.

Dan explained: “Pandas is a charity I wish we had found and reached out to early on in Gem’s motherhood journey - it's really only since having our second child that we've realised how unwell she was after our first.

“Gem talks more openly now, but by her own admission, never really voiced that she was struggling – maternal mental health still feels like a bit of a taboo subject, so now we’re on a mission to raise awareness and funds to help others who may be struggling.”

Meanwhile, baby loss charity Tommy’s funds research into pregnancy complications, miscarriage, premature birth and stillbirth.

Gem said: “We, and some of those closest to us, have experienced baby loss and its devastating impact.

“Our first pregnancy ended in a silent miscarriage, we found out at our 12 week scan - all the joy and excitement that had built up in those weeks prior was shattered in seconds.”

The couple have so far completed the Isle of Wight Ultra Challenge and run a raffle, raising close to £2,000 to support the charities.

Email [email protected] to support their cause.