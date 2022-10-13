'Life's better together!' Mother and daughter become next-door neighbours in Leighton Buzzard

A mother and daughter started a new chapter in their lives when they moved next door to each other in Leighton Buzzard.

Jenna Scott and mum Susan became neighbours at Lestone Mews after Jenna’s partner, Stew Scott, pointed out that the plot next to the house that they were buying was free – and might be ideal for her mum.

Where they live isn’t the only thing the pair have in common, as they’re also both hairdressers, with Susan, a mobile hairdresser, and Jenna commuting to a salon in Hertfordshire.

Jenna and Susan enjoy a chat over the fence! Image: Bellway.

Jenna, 30, said: “Being so close to my mum has been so helpful. I wouldn’t be able to work without the support of my mum nearby to look after my daughter, Millie.”

Susan added: “We don’t see each other as often as you’d expect considering we live next door, as we’re both doing our own things, but it’s still nice to know we are there for each other if needed.”

Jenna and Stew, 35, moved to a four-bedroom detached house at the Bellway development from a three-bedroom terrace in Bracknell in October 2020.

Susan, Jenna, Millie and Scott. Image: Bellway

Following the arrival of Millie, they wanted more space for their growing family and to be closer to Susan, who at the time lived in Hertfordshire.

Susan said: “Moving to this home came at the perfect time. I was ready to move onto a new chapter and as soon as I got the keys I didn’t look back.”