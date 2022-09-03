Lights! Camera! Action! Leighton Buzzard's first film festival starts rolling this Sunday

The town's first film festival will bring together creatives via film screenings, workshops, and a 48-hour film challenge.

It hopes to inspire people of all ages and backgrounds "to get creative and tell their stories", even when working on a budget.

Organisers Heni Cloake and Lobke van Eijk, said: "LB Film Fest has two cinema nights of short films made by local directors.

Lobke and Heni

"These films range from comedy to drama, animation to documentary, and show off what can be achieved on a budget - many of the films have won awards!

"Both nights offer a chance to talk to the filmmakers in a Q&A, and each ticket includes a free box of fudge topped popcorn thanks to Fuuudge and The Refill."

Screenings will be held on September 4 and September 7 – both at The Crooked Crow Bar.

Heni and Lobke added: "For those wanting to learn new skills, jump into the workshops.

"Go from taking videos to making cinema magic at the Beginners Filmmaking workshop (September 5).

"Join Sarah-Jane Potts as she shares her journey of being an actress and director in the 'Grow Your Own Work' talk (September 7) and level up your storytelling with award-winning writer Mario Theodorou in the Script Writing Masterclass (September 9). "

Rounding off the festival is a 48-hour film challenge where participants can test their skills and make a film with a team over two days.

Heni and Lobke explained: "You get a prompt and 48 hours to write, film and edit.

"It's not about perfection; it’s about getting creative and having fun. LB Film Fest closes with the screenings of these films at The Golden Bell on Sunday 11th where there's awards to be won!"

Heni owns The Good Life Refill in the High Street, but the talented businesswoman also has a passion for film. She completed a Masters Degree in Documentary Film, and used to work for UN Cinema organising festivals.

Fellow creative Lobke has a Masters Degree in Filmmaking and has worked as both an editor and production assistant.