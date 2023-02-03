Linslade 'artisan' homes-and-work studios rejected due to Green Belt 'harm'

Central Bedfordshire Council has turned down applicant Kevin Smith of Knebworth’s scheme, which aimed to build 20 homes-come-work studios on land adjacent to Stoke Road. However, despite the site's promises to have "zero carbon footprint", a communal heating system, and allotments, it was rejected on environmental grounds.

The council's refusal notice states: "It is an inappropriate form of development in the Green Belt and therefore, by definition, harmful to the Green Belt. It would fail to preserve the openness of the Green Belt, would fail to check the unrestricted sprawl of a large built-up area, and would fail to safeguard the countryside from encroachment."

The council notes that the proposal would "erode the buffer" between established residential development and Linslade Wood, having a "detrimental impact" on the countryside. It also criticises the "lack of ecological information provided" and says that the proposal would add to "recreational disturbance" in the area.

The proposed development. Image: Shaw and Jagger Architects.

Other reasons for rejection include a lack of affordable housing units, and a lack of flood and surface water drainage information provided. The proposed development would also be "outside the Settlement Envelope of Leighton Linslade and in open countryside", making it contrary to a 'Windfall Development' policy in the Central Bedfordshire Local Plan (2015-2035).

The refusal notice adds: "The proposal fails to make adequate provision for off street parking and, if permitted, would lead to an increase in on street parking, thereby resulting in additional hazards and inconvenience to users of the highway."