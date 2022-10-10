A revolutionary new development could create a sustainable, ‘artisan’ community in Linslade.

A planning application has been submitted for land adjacent to Stoke Road, which aims to build 20 homes-come-work studios that have "zero carbon footprint" and a communal heating system.

Each home will have its own allotment, while there will also be a town square, community hall, and a gallery.

The proposed development. Image: Shaw and Jagger Architects.

The outline planning statement reads: "The proposal is to create an affordable carbon neutral community of artisan crafts people to add to rich heritage of innovation of Leighton Buzzard.

"The proposed community will comprise of 20 'Live-Work' dwellings including studio/workshop space, that have been designed to be flexible space.

"Such an idea allows for a minimal carbon footprint for the development and creates a thriving creative community with benefits to the wider neighbourhood of Leighton Buzzard."

The residential homes are designed to be affordable, two bedroomed properties, with each home having its own private garden, as well as a shared garden square.

The proposal continues: "The impact of the national pandemic has had a huge impact upon UK work patterns with many companies operating a three day office week.

"Many people have ‘opted out’ of traditional work patterns looking for new careers or following their own creative wishes.

"As a result of the changing patterns of working, housing layouts and community plans need to evolve to create truly 21st century housing that respond to the demands of this emerging workforce.

"In order to protect the status of B1 usage, the applicant will retain ownership of the ground floor work units and let the ground floor to the occupier of the affordable dwelling."

Meanwhile, the buildings will all share a communal heating system drawn from a large geothermal heating system (boreholes) supplemented by Solar PV and Lithium battery storage

The car park will be accessed via a gated drive with the residents parking and visitor parking being in separate areas. There will be electric charging points for the cars.

The application will be discussed at a meeting of the Leighton-Linslade Town Council Planning and Transport Committee on Wednesday, October 12.

To view the application, visit the Central Bedfordshire Council website and use the code: CB/22/03445/OUT