Linslade Canal Festival returns to Tiddenfoot Waterside Park after two year hiatus

The festival will run from 11am until 5pm in the Poplars and Lakeside areas of the site and with live music continuing until 8pm in the Paddocks.

Alongside Paddocks headliners Funk Odyssey, performances will take place throughout the day from Stampede, Milady Clare’s Musicke, Chasm, Fiona Harrison, Ukietoones and Wayland Smithy band, whilst Leighton Buzzard Better Speakers will be providing the comperes for the day.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: "Fully stocked bars, food concessions and live music until 8pm gives an extended opportunity to join with family and friends on a summers evening.

Linslade Canal Festival. Image: Jane Russell

"From 11am all of our favourite stall holders and demonstrators return alongside the picturesque canal boats to promote arts, crafts and cottage industries with numerous handcraft and trade stalls offering unique goods, gifts and glassware to purchase and take away."

Along the towpath, visitors will find colourful canal boats selling handcrafted goods and vintage clothing alongside food products, artwork and giftware.

The spokesman added: "A staple of the canal festival are the rural life and rural craft demonstrations which take place throughout the event.

"Visitors will be able to see first-hand bee skeps being made, hand crafted lace and walking sticks being crafted alongside trugs and hurdles being created.

"Also joining us are a small team from Trad Arts who will be telling stories and folklore tales throughout the day.

“We would like to say a big thank you to our supporters and local charities who assist us with the event which include Canal & Rivers Trust, Friends of Tiddenfoot, Leighton Buzzard Better Speakers, The Rotary Club of Leighton-Linslade and Central Bedfordshire Council.”

Pedestrian admission to the festival is free and the tow path from Leighton Road to the Canal Festival site will be open on July 30.

Nearby car parking is available for the event site at £5 (cash only) per car. A charge of £2.50 (cash only) for blue badge holders applies with free transfer to the event for the less mobile.

For further information, call the council on 01525 631920; email: [email protected] or browse: www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk.