A Linslade preschool where children "immerse themselves in play" is delighted to have received a Good Ofsted report.

Mentmore Under Fives preschool has been ranked as Good in all areas, including the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management.

The preschool, based at The Pavillion, was last graded in 2016, when it also received a Good ranking.

A Mentmore Under Fives spokeswoman said: "We have just been visited by Ofsted and would love to share the results. We have been running since 1976, as a charity, committee-run preschool. A lot of the town have either gone here or supported us at some point, so we would love everyone to know. We also have space available for new starters!"

The report states: "Children immerse themselves in play from the moment they arrive at the setting. Dedicated, friendly and caring staff greet children at the door. Children demonstrate that they feel happy, safe and secure as they separate from their parents with ease. They form close bonds with their key person and other staff. Children enjoy engaging in conversations with staff members, inviting them into their play."

The inspectors found that "children behave well", as they make friends and "enjoy each other's company". They also noted that staff plan activities around children's interests, meaning children are "keen to go and explore the activities available to them".

Praising the nursery's SEND provision, the report adds: "Staff support children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) well. They use their knowledge of child development to quickly identify children who may need additional support. Key persons work closely with parents to embed a consistent approach to support children. This helps to ensure that all children receive the support they require to make good progress."

Other key points include descriptions of the staff as "kind and calm", with whom the preschoolers have "wonderful relationships". The environment is also described as "language-rich" and one where children can "develop their knowledge of the world around them", taking regular trips out.

To improve, the inspectors feel the preschool should: "develop the use of differentiation in teaching, to ensure interactions with the youngest children fully support their learning and development."