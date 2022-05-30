Linslade's Jamie Parker Memorial Cup raises over £1k for The Road Victims Trust

On Saturday (May 28) the Southcott Owls and SVRA Youth took to the Cedars 3G Pitch in honour of the former Upper School pupil and to support a charity important to his family.

Jamie Parker lost his life in a road accident in 2017 aged just 19, and the game is held annually in his memory.

Jamie's mother, and cup organiser, Wendy Parker told the LBO: "The sun was shining down on us at Cedars 3G pitch with the return of the Jamie Parker Memorial Cup after Covid had forced it to be cancelled for the past two years.

Players at The Jamie Parker Memorial Cup. Image: Wendy Parker.

"Both teams were evenly matched so all was to play for. SVRA took the lead in the first half with a ball being played in from the right where Paolo Bagatti found himself perfectly positioned to score.

"At half time SVRA were in the lead, and afterwards the teams were back on the pitch with all to play for!

"Southcott Owls levelled the score with a belter of a goal from Isaac Claridge.

"Late in the second half a superb solo effort from Owl’s Captain Tom Worden beat three men, before slotting the ball past Oscar Fiske."

Wendy stands proudly next to a poster of her son, Jamie. Image: Wendy Parker.

The match finished 2-1 to Southcott Owls and later that evening Wendy presented the Jamie Parker Memorial Cup to the winning team, along with the Man of the Match award.

Wendy added: "The game was played in the right spirit in front of a large crowd, and Man of the Match went went to James Andrews who had a great game."

Money was raised for Road Victims Trust through a raffle and subs paid by players, and other fundraising activities will be happening next month.

The Jamie Parker Memorial Cup. Image: Wendy Parker.

Wendy is passionate about giving back to the charity, as it has helped her family "through this tragic accident in the form of support and counselling".

Growing up, Jamie used to play for the Southcott Owls and later the SVRA Youth.

