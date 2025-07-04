Lunch club in Leighton Buzzard is taking a break for summer – but NOT closing
The club, based at the Royal British Legion’s Bossard Centre, is run by Leighton-Linslade Town Council, catering for around 50 people, mostly pensioners, providing lunches and a place to meet socially.
The 55UP Legion Lunch Club is available to those aged 55 and over who are residents of the Leighton-Linslade parish. It's held every Friday from 11am to 2pm with tea and coffee available before a buffet-style lunch is served at 12pm. Games and activities are provided with special entertainment on the last Friday of each month.
But some members feared they would be losing the amenity following a post on social media suggesting the club may be closing amid ‘operational difficulties’ currently facing the British Legion Club.
However those fears have been allayed by Leighton-Linslade Town Council which says the club is only taking a summer break.
A council spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the Lunch Club is not closing permanently.
“It will remain open until Friday, July 26, after which it will take a planned summer break during August, in the same way it traditionally pauses over the Christmas period.
"The Lunch Club will reopen on Thursday, September 5, with bookings for September dates opening from Thursday, August 7.
“While there have been some recent operational issues at the Royal British Legion, which have been publicised, Leighton-Linslade Town Council is working collaboratively with the RBL to ensure the continued smooth running of the Lunch Club. Should the situation change, The council will communicate this to the Lunch Club attendees.
“All regular attendees have been made aware of the upcoming summer break and are looking forward to the club's return in September.
“We appreciate how valued the Lunch Club is by the community, and there are no plans to close it permanently.”