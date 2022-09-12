Mayor of Leighton-Linslade honoured to read Proclamation of Accession naming new King Charles III

Residents gathered at the Market Cross on Sunday (September 11) to listen to Mayor Councillor Farzana Kharawala, as she announced the name of the new monarch, King Charles III.

Families are invited to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a special commemorative service at All Saints Church on September 18 at 3pm, the eve of her funeral.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokesman said: "A decision was taken on Saturday, September 10, to hold a local reading of the Proclamation of Accession, following receipt of guidance late on Friday, September 9.

The Mayor reads the Proclamation. Image: Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

"As specified by the National Association of Civic Officers, the Proclamation could only be read by the Chairman of the relevant authority.

"Town Mayor Councillor Farzana Kharawala was honoured to read the Proclamation wording at 2pm on Sunday at the Market Cross.

"The Town Council would like to thank all who were involved or who were contacted over the weekend, during the period of national mourning, to organise this brief ceremony as well as all those who were able to attend.

"The Proclamation of the Sovereign is a very old tradition which can be traced back over many centuries.

"The ceremony does not create a new King but is simply an announcement of the accession which took place immediately on the death of the reigning monarch. In an age where modern methods of communication convey news around the globe in an instant, the Proclamation is no longer the means by which people learn for the first time that they have a new Monarch.

"Following the reading, the Union flag was returned to half-mast as we continue the period of national mourning.”

The spokesman added: “Town council officers and councillors are deeply and personally saddened by the loss of our longest reigning Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

"Like so many, this is the first time we have experienced the death of a reigning sovereign and accession of a new sovereign.