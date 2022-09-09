Queen Elizabeth: Where you can lay floral tributes in Leighton Buzzard
A Book of Condolences is also available
As we now enter a period of national mourning for 11 days, Leighton-Linslade Town Council is inviting residents to pay their respects.
You can lay floral tributes in memory of Her Majesty The Queen at All Saints Church – around the cross just through the church gates.
Anyone wanting to do so must ensure all plastic wrapping is removed before laying flowers.
A Book of Condolence is available from today (Friday, September 9) at the White House. It can be signed Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm.
It has already been signed by town mayor Mayor Farzana Kharawala, who wrote: “On behalf of Leighton-Linslade Town Council and the parish of Leighton-Linslade, I offer my deepest sympathies on the death of our beloved Queen, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"We will forever be indebted to her for her unwavering dedication in serving her Country and for her strength of character - always poised, graceful and dignified, through good times and adversity. May she rest in peace and live on in our hearts.”
Pages will also be available at All Saints Church. The book of condolence will be open until the day of the funeral.