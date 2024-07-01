Meet Leighton Buzzard's small businesses on Independents' Day this Saturday
The national campaign celebrates the huge number of small, independent businesses across the UK – from artisans, market traders, and shopkeepers to publicans, café owners, restaurateurs and more – all of whom play an important role in the economy.
Here in Leighton Buzzard, there will be some extra stalls alongside the regular charter market, where some of the town's independent entrepreneurs will be "sharing what their wonderful businesses have to offer".
High Street shops may also mark the day with special offers – and residents are invited to come along and find out what's on offer!
Gennaro Borrelli, chairman of LB First, said: "It promotes independent businesses, and a lot of independents are going to have a stall and come into the high street to engage with customers and people.
"There will also be some live music helping to create a relaxed vibe and happy atmosphere while you wander through our town centre."
Independents' Day UK organisers say that small retailers are important for towns and cities across the country for a variety of reasons: they add character, provide a high level customer service and expertise, and usually offer a range of products that can not be found elsewhere.
Gennaro added: "You'll be amazed at the variety of products and services that can be found locally, many offering bespoke and unique goods with excellent service at competitive prices, and by shopping locally you will be supporting our traditional market town, making our local economy stronger, sustaining local people in local jobs by recirculating your money in the local area. So next week we can all do our little bit, which together can make a big difference."
Independents' Day 2024 states: "It’s no secret that shoppers want diversity in their High Streets and independent retailers that give their towns a distinct character and service.
"So buying those new clothes, meeting your DIY requirements, shopping for a piece of kitchenware, getting a gift and a card for someone special, treating your pet or just having a coffee and something to eat with an independent outlet makes the world of difference. And with retail spending under pressure, never have they needed our support more."
> Email [email protected] if your business is offering an Independents’ Day deal.
