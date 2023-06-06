Memorial page created to honour Leighton Buzzard teenager killed in motorcycle crash
Friends and family of a teenage boy have created a Facebook page in memory of him after he died in a motorcycle collision in Leighton Buzzard.
Lucas Pollard, 14, died in hospital after a the collision on Leighton Road on Friday (June 1).
Mourners left flowers, cards and posters at the scene, honouring the teenager.
And there have been online tributes made to him in a Facebook group dedicated to his memory – called Lucas Pollard Forever 14 – with the group calling for people to “please share stories, pictures etc in the group of Lucas or if you visit his spot”.
One friend said: “Missing you always Lucas. I’ll never forget your laugh or your smile. Doesn’t feel right that you’re not here anymore.” Another added: “He was such a funny lad. He’s gonna be missed so much by so many.”
Last week, a group of friends let off balloons and coloured smoke at the site of the collision in tribute to Lucas.