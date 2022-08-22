MP commends Leighton Buzzard Voluntary Patient Transport as it appeals for new volunteers

Andrew Selous MP has praised the "outstanding work" conducted by Leighton Buzzard Voluntary Patient Transport, which provides access to and from local NHS facilities for the elderly, vulnerable and those in need.

The group is currently in the process of recruiting new volunteer co-ordinators and volunteer drivers to expand their services to the community, and urges anyone interested to get in touch.

A spokesman for Leighton Buzzard Voluntary Patient Transport (LBVPT) said: "Earlier this year we were delighted to receive a Community Volunteer Award from the Town Council, and we are currently seeking more volunteers to support and increase the service.

One of the LBVPT volunteer call handlers with Andrew Selous MP at the Canal Festival. Image: Tom Henrick

"We have seen the demand for our service grow over the past couple of years and currently we average over 20 journeys per week."

Mr Selous said: "I am enormously impressed by the work of Leighton Buzzard Voluntary Patient Transport and would strongly encourage anyone with time to spare to volunteer as either a driver or a call handler to help this extremely important local voluntary group.”

LBVPT was launched in April 2017, and was inspired by discussions within the Patient Participation Groups (PPG), whom highlighted the difficulties of getting to local hospitals for out-patient appointments.

The group now provides transport for elderly and/or vulnerable patients who do not qualify for the NHS non-emergency transport scheme.

LBVPT members receiving the Community Volunteer Award from Leighton-Linslade Town Council. Image: June Essex

The spokesman said: "We take people to the main hospitals that serve this area – Luton & Dunstable, Milton Keynes, Stoke Mandeville, Bedford, Amersham and High Wycombe – as well as a number of other locations where out-patient appointments take place."

The service is operated entirely by volunteers, including 20 drivers and a team of four call handlers who take telephone bookings. (All drivers are DBS checked).

The spokesman added: "Call handlers work from home on a rota basis and are provided with a mobile telephone and computer system for managing the transport bookings.

"Drivers can state their own availability and will be contacted by the call handlers to arrange specific trips. An HMRC approved mileage allowance is payable.

"We have arrangements with the hospitals for free parking."