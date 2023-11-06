The new owners say they are excited about taking over the pub

The Heath Inn has a new owner

A popular historic Heath and Reach pub has a new owner.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, organised the sale of The Heath Inn, an 18th-century property boasting many original period features throughout.

Previous owner Tracey Balen said: “Tim Widdows demonstrated professionalism and dedication throughout the entire process. His expertise and commitment ensured that this sale progressed despite a number of challenges along the way.”

Tim said: “Our utmost priority is to protect the interests of our clients, including the businesses and staff they have worked so hard to build. We are thrilled to have achieved a great price for our client whilst remaining as a confidential sale.”