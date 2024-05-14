New poster released for Wicked - the major movie partly filmed in Ivinghoe
Universal Pictures has debuted its artwork for Wicked, starring Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning powerhouse, Cynthia Erivo, as Elphaba, and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda.
Last March, rumours were 'Defying Gravity' as drone footage showed the film set for Wicked reportedly being constructed on land in Ivinghoe. A 'Popular' big screen location, the rumours were indeed true, as the village of Rush Margins took shape, with large straw cottages appearing in the countryside.
However, 'Something Bad' ended Bedfordshire's fairytale in October, when an application to remove the set was submitted to Bucks Council.
Filming on the production stopped in July 2023, and the dispute between filming companies and actors meant the set was left unsupervised. A planning application was then submitted to the council in October, as despite the strike being over, the unpredictable British weather meant that the Rush Margins set was to leave Bedfordshire 'For Good'.
"Rather than seek permission to extend filming at Vicarage Farm, the production company have decided to remove the sets due to weather damaged that has occurred from the length of time they have been in situ,” the statement said.
However, the magic will now come to life on the big screen.
Universal Pictures states: “Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.
"The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths.”
The movie is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, and Part One will be in cinemas from November 27.
Its trailer will be released tomorrow (May 15).
Meanwhile, fans can relive last years’ magical moment in the video above, which shows drone footage from YouTuber DJ AUDITS revealing Rush Margins under construction.