Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new poster has been released for a major new movie that was partly shot in Ivinghoe - and you can watch the trailer tomorrow!

Universal Pictures has debuted its artwork for Wicked, starring Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-winning powerhouse, Cynthia Erivo, as Elphaba, and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Last March, rumours were 'Defying Gravity' as drone footage showed the film set for Wicked reportedly being constructed on land in Ivinghoe. A 'Popular' big screen location, the rumours were indeed true, as the village of Rush Margins took shape, with large straw cottages appearing in the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new movie poster. Image: Universal Pictures.

Filming on the production stopped in July 2023, and the dispute between filming companies and actors meant the set was left unsupervised. A planning application was then submitted to the council in October, as despite the strike being over, the unpredictable British weather meant that the Rush Margins set was to leave Bedfordshire 'For Good'.

"Rather than seek permission to extend filming at Vicarage Farm, the production company have decided to remove the sets due to weather damaged that has occurred from the length of time they have been in situ,” the statement said.

However, the magic will now come to life on the big screen.

Universal Pictures states: “Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads and their lives take very different paths.”

The movie is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, and Part One will be in cinemas from November 27.

Its trailer will be released tomorrow (May 15).