Petition to keep popular Linslade car boot sale hailed 'an economic lifeline' approaches 1,000 signatures

A petition to save “an economic lifeline for many small businesses and families” in Leighton Buzzard is approaching 1,000 signatures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular Linslade car boot sale has been labelled “a victim of its own success” by Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

That led to concerns about its annual renewal of planning permission, mainly over site access and parking issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event held on land east of the corner of Stoke Road and Old Linslade Road in the town has grown steadily.

Lindslade car boot site. Photo: Google Maps Street View

Now a ‘keep Linslade carboot open for families’ petition has almost 970 signatures in an attempt to gain support to campaign for its long-term survival.

The family behind the event said on the change.org petition website: “Our family has been running the beloved Linslade carboot for years, a cherished gathering that brings together community members, bargain hunters and local vendors every week.

“It’s more than just a market place. It’s a tradition, a social venue, and an economic lifeline for many small businesses and families such as ours. Over the years, it’s become a place where friendships are forged and traditions are passed down from generation-to-generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, recent traffic issues threaten to close down this vibrant community event. The unique cultural and community value of Linslade carboot cannot be overstated.

“Car boot sales are an integral part of our local heritage and significantly contribute to the local economy by supporting hundreds of local sellers, who rely on this platform to support their families.

“The closure of Linslade carboot would be a significant cultural loss and have an adverse economic impacts on countless families and individuals, who depend on it to make ends meet.

“It’s crucial that we band together as a community to appeal to local authorities and show the substantial public support for keeping this car boot sale operating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This petition seeks to save Linslade carboot and raise awareness about the importance of such community events. We urge local council members and decision-makers to consider the broad impacts of shutting down Linslade carboot, and to work with us in finding a viable way to keep it open.

“Supporting our petition would help us save a crucial piece of our community’s fabric. Your signature can make a difference and show decision-makers how vital this event is to Linslade and its residents.”

The town council’s planning and transport committee has led objections to the event, which resumed on Sunday (June 1st).

Traditionally, the organisers have submitted an application to Central Bedfordshire Council for continued use of the field for weekly car boot sales from April 1st to September 30th, every Sunday, between 10am and 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town councillors asked for a condition to prevent substandard access to the land, if planning permission is granted. They referred to examples of indiscriminate parking on highway verges.

They agreed a site plan needs to be provided because they consider the development is unrepresentative of the location. The car boot sale paraphernalia should be removed between car boot sales, as the town council is keen to avoid it resembling a business on non-event days.

It considered the car boot sales to be “a victim of their own success”, with a need to provide more parking on site now than in previous years.

The petition is accessible online.