Respect to award-winning Lizzie for building Leighton Buzzard's disability football programme

Leighton Linslade Rotary and their 'Yes We Can' disability sports programme say they are delighted to see Lizzie Jackson get well-deserved national recognition with the Nationwide Mutual Respect award from Team England.

Lizzie has worked tirelessly as a volunteer running the disability football program in Leighton Buzzard since 2017. A Rotary spokesman said: "Her everlasting smiles, happiness, and positivity have made an unmeasurable difference in the lives of others."

In her nomination for the award, Lizzie was called the “'the heart and soul of the team”. Starting with just six participants Lizzie has helped build a disability football programme that has over 30 registered players at U12, U16 and Adult level, winning the Berks & Bucks Adult Conference Cup and bringing friendship and fun to participants, parents and carers.

Lizzie Jackson with her Nationwide Mutual Respect Award from Team England.

Richard Johnson, chairman of the Rotary ‘Yes We Can’ team, said: “Lizzie came to the YWC programme at the outset, as part of our groundbreaking partnership with MK Dons SET. She has and continues to be an inspirational leader and someone who installs incredible values as part of her football philosophy and is throughly deserving of her Mutual Respect Award.”