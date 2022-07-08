Rock star from The Searchers to hold drum workshop at Leighton Buzzard Psychic and Wellbeing Fair

Scott Ottaway. Image: Scott Ottaway.

Scott Ottaway, best known for his time as drummer with 1960s pop band, The Searchers, will be holding a drumming workshop at the Leighton Buzzard Psychic and Wellbeing Fair on Sunday, July 17.

The event takes place at Leighton Buzzard Football Club, opposite Morrison’s petrol station.

A Fair spokesman said: “Ottway, who lives locally, is a strong advocate of drumming as a way of helping people with their mental and emotional health.

“Other talks and workshops cover subjects such as chakras and crystals, the elements, manifesting and potential, guided meditation and the I Ching, the ancient Chinese divination text.”

In the main exhibition, there will be crystals, holistic therapies, psychic, tarot and shamanic readings, jewellery, crafts and much more.