Rock star from The Searchers to hold drum workshop at Leighton Buzzard Psychic and Wellbeing Fair

Scott Ottaway, best known for his time as drummer with 1960s pop band, The Searchers, will be holding a drumming workshop at the Leighton Buzzard Psychic and Wellbeing Fair on Sunday, July 17.
The event takes place at Leighton Buzzard Football Club, opposite Morrison’s petrol station.
A Fair spokesman said: “Ottway, who lives locally, is a strong advocate of drumming as a way of helping people with their mental and emotional health.
“Other talks and workshops cover subjects such as chakras and crystals, the elements, manifesting and potential, guided meditation and the I Ching, the ancient Chinese divination text.”
In the main exhibition, there will be crystals, holistic therapies, psychic, tarot and shamanic readings, jewellery, crafts and much more.
The Fair is from at 11am until 5pm and is organised by local events company, Deer Spirit Events – who run similar events in Aylesbury, Milton Keynes, Berkhamsted, Oxford and Cheltenham.