Second charity walk taking place in memory of Leighton Buzzard student who died by suicide
Cedars Upper School student Amelia suffered from anxiety and depression, which was compounded by ADHD.
Amelia’s family and friends took part in last year’s walk in her memory – raising money for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).
This year’s walk is raising funds for The OLLIE Foundation, with OLLIE standing for One Life Lost Is Enough.
The charity was set up in 2016 when three parents who had all lost their teenage sons to suicide, vowed to do all they could to prevent other families suffering similar tragedies.
It focuses on funding suicide intervention skills training for adults working with young people.
The twilight walk in aid of the foundation is being organised by Naomi Woodford, student support centre manager at Cedars Upper School in Leighton Buzzard.
It takes place on Saturday June 28 starting at 8pm with participants set to cover 15 kilometres around the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard, and hoping to raise £1,500.
The OLLIE Foundation hosted its first ever Transition to University workshop at Cedars Upper School in January, with a second due to take place at Vandyke Upper School later in the year.
It is hoped that funds raised from the walk can help the foundation continue to deliver their workshops to facilitators across the country.
So far just over £1,000 has been raised prior to the walk. For more details and to donate visit the walk’s JustGiving page.