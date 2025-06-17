A second charity walk is taking place in memory of a student from Leighton Buzzard who died by suicide in 2023.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cedars Upper School student Amelia suffered from anxiety and depression, which was compounded by ADHD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s walk is raising funds for The OLLIE Foundation, with OLLIE standing for One Life Lost Is Enough.

A 15 kilometre walk in aid of The OLLIE Foundation is taking place around Leighton Buzzard later this month

The charity was set up in 2016 when three parents who had all lost their teenage sons to suicide, vowed to do all they could to prevent other families suffering similar tragedies.

It focuses on funding suicide intervention skills training for adults working with young people.

The twilight walk in aid of the foundation is being organised by Naomi Woodford, student support centre manager at Cedars Upper School in Leighton Buzzard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes place on Saturday June 28 starting at 8pm with participants set to cover 15 kilometres around the outskirts of Leighton Buzzard, and hoping to raise £1,500.

The OLLIE Foundation hosted its first ever Transition to University workshop at Cedars Upper School in January, with a second due to take place at Vandyke Upper School later in the year.

It is hoped that funds raised from the walk can help the foundation continue to deliver their workshops to facilitators across the country.

So far just over £1,000 has been raised prior to the walk. For more details and to donate visit the walk’s JustGiving page.

If you’re struggling you can contact Samaritans on 116 123; Papyrus Hopeline 247 on 0800 068 41 41 (under 35 years old); text Shout on 85258, free 24/7 or webchat with Campaign Against Living Miserably

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.