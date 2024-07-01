Leighton Buzzard’s night time walkers ‘blown away’ by support for mental health charity
Around 27 people from Cedars Upper School took part in the 15km walk on Saturday and organiser Naomi Woodford was hoping to raise around £1,500 for CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).
Naomi said: “We have raised more than £6,000 and it seems to be growing. I'm so blown away by the support given.”
Among the walkers were the mum, sister and eight friends of former Cedars student Amelia who died by suicide last year after suffering from anxiety and depression, compounded by ADHD.
Her parents Becci and Mark Butlin said: "For Amelia, living in this world as an adult simply overwhelmed her. Amelia attended Cedars Upper School and had very happy school years. We are supporting this walk for CALM with many of Amelia’s friends to support driving awareness of the most devastating outcome of mental health struggles and to support a charity that does amazing work to prevent suicide.”
Naomi works in the student support centre at Cedars and has seen the impact mental health issues can have on youngsters.
She said: “Alongside my colleague and friend Carrie Barden-Marshall, we support students with their mental health and emotional wellbeing. Sadly, the Cedars and Leighton Buzzard community have been affected deeply in recent years with the loss of young people who have taken their lives.”
Naomi says she will continue to fight for more support for mental health issues, She said: “I'm hoping this is just the start in raising awareness around mental health provisions in schools. I am going to start campaigning to make this happen but will see who ends up in Downing Street first.”
You can still donate to the fundraiser at Just Giving.
If you are struggling, or know someone who is, visit https://www.thecalmzone.net/ – or call its free helpline, from 5pm until midnight, on 0800 585858, use the livechat on the website, or send a whatsapp message.
You can also contact Samaritans – day or night, 365 days a year – for free on 116 123 or email them at [email protected]
Other useful numbers include: MIND 0300 1233393, Anxiety UK: 03444 775774, Rethink Mental Illness: 0300 5000927, YoungMinds: 0800 802 5544; and Papyrus: 08000684141.
