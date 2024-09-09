Second medal for Leighton Buzzard swimmer who won Bronze at Paralympics
Olivia Newman-Baronius, 17, came third in the Women's 100m Backstroke (S14) in Paris on Friday (September 6).
The win comes after Olivia and her three team mates won Gold for Great Britain during the Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay (S14) on September 1.
Commenting on her second Paralympic medal, Olivia said: "It was one of the best races I’ve had since I’ve been here.
“I’ve had a few 'off' races because there has been quite a lot of stress with getting used to the crowd, but I’m really happy with that. It went really well and how my coach told me to swim so that’s good.”
Olivia also took part in four other races: she ranked fourth in the women's 200m Freestyle (S14); eight in the women's 100m Breaststroke (SB14); fourth in the women's 100m Butterfly (S14) and sixth in the women's 200m Individual Medley (SM14).
Reflecting on what she will take from the Paralympic Games, Olivia said: “Definitely confidence but at the same time, a lot of the fourth places gave me more motivation to do better.
“So it's good that I’ve been here and got the experience of the future."
In terms of what's next, Olivia will be taking a "well needed holiday and rest".
She will start training in three weeks, focusing on the Winter Nationals and British Championships in Spring.
Her next major competition abroad will be the World Championships in Singapore in October 2025.
