'A testament to the human spirit': Leighton Buzzard swimmer wins gold medal at Paralympic games

A Leighton Buzzard swimmer has won a gold medal at the Paralympic games in Paris.

Olivia Newman-Baronius, 17, along with fellow teammates William Ellard, Rhys Darbey, and Poppy Maskill won the Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay (S14) on September 1 - on what has been dubbed a 'Super Sunday' for Great Britain.

Team GB won a total of 12 gold medals on the day - their most successful 24 hours in history - and Olivia is very proud of her team's fantastic contribution.

She said: “It’s amazing. We are all pretty young and it's all our first time at a Paralympics; that’s pretty cool and for us to do that. I don’t think about other racers - we just try our hardest and see how we go.”

Olivia in action and with her team mates (pictured on the far left). Pictures supplied by imagecomms.

Her ecstatic family, mother Emma, father James, and brother Sebastian, added: "As a family, it is a moment we've been dreaming of for years. To see their hard work, dedication, and resilience pay off like this is truly inspiring. This is more than just a sporting achievement; it's a testament to the human spirit."

Indeed, the athlete's swimming ambitions were left hanging in the balance when she fought Sepsis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The life-threatening condition meant that Olivia lost all her muscle strength and was diagnosed with gastroparesis. It took almost two years for her to return to full fitness.

She said: "Never give up on your dreams. I've wanted to go to the Olympics as long as I can remember. Swimming is many hours of hard work, but it will pay off if you want it enough. Swimming gives me peace and blocks out the noise."

Olivia has been swimming competitively since she was six, as she joined the Linslade Crusaders.

She was placed on the Swim England Talent Pathway aged 13.

On winning a gold medal, she concluded: "It was good. It felt really nice when I saw the one next to our names."

Olivia still has the 200m (Individual Medley) and the 100m Backstroke to race, and the young Paralympic team are now looking ahead to Los Angeles in 2028.

Olivia is a former student of The Grange, Aylesbury, and swims for Maxwell Swimming Club, Aylesbury.