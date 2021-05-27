Sign up for June's Out and About Challenge and boost Leighton Buzzard NCT's 'dangerously low' funds

Leighton Buzzard's NCT branch says its funds have dropped 'dangerously low' during the pandemic, but is hoping residents will rise to the challenge of supporting its work by taking part in a special event.

The Out and About Challenge will be held between June 7 and 13 and invites the whole family to get out into the beautiful open spaces in and around Leighton Buzzard, enjoy some fresh air and exercise, as well as share their photos, routes and experiences.

A spokesman said: "We are raising funds for the local NCT branch which supports parents during the first 1,000 days of their child's life. During the pandemic our funds have dropped dangerously low as we haven't been able to run our usual events, but our mission is more important than ever as parents in the town are struggling to get to grips with the new challenges presented by parenthood without the usual support networks.

NCT Leighton Buzzard's Walk and Talk support group. L-R: Lucie Davies, Natalie Kain (NCT volunteer) and Ewa Przybylska.

"We are now at a crucial juncture, where if we don’t raise the funds we need to keep going, much loved events like our Nearly New Sales, weekly groups and seasonal parties may disappear. This would be a huge loss. So, the time has come, where your local NCT branch really needs YOU!

"This event is for everyone and anyone maybe you just need an excuse to get out alone, put a new spin on daily walks for the kids, or make a family or social event of it. We want you to get out, explore, get moving and have fun! Big runs, slow walks, and just getting dressed up for a funny photo in the park are all welcome!"

Those taking part will also be in with a chance of winning a prize (donated by local businesses). They'll be awarded for: Best selfie out & about; Best dressed (fancy dress, black tie, random selections of everyday clothing all welcome) out & about; Slowest progress on a route with children (!) out & about; Best buggy route out & about; Most creative route out & about; Fastest 5km out & about.

The public can sign up for the £5 entry here. Remember, once you've paid you can enter as many times as you like, and for as many categories as you like too.

Simply take some steps out and about in whatever way suits you, between June 7 and 13, then post photos to the event page https://fb.me/e/1hnrzzAPS or message your photos to their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/LeightonBuzzardAndDistrictNct no later than June 13. As well as photos, include funny stories, routes, times (if you’re going for speed) and which category you wish to enter.