Strike will impact train travel for Leighton Buzzard commuters next week

London Northwestern Railway (LNR) has today confirmed details of its reduced timetable which will be in operation during next week’s (w/c June 20) planned industrial action.

Members of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) have announced their intention to stage strike action on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23, and Saturday, June 25.

A very limited number of LNR services will run on these dates, with passengers urged to only travel “if essential”.

In order to allow vital freight transportation to continue, those services which do run will operate between 7.30am and 6.30pm on these days.

A significantly reduced service will also operate on Wednesday, June 22, and Friday, June 24, as the strike action will impact the usual operation of the railway. On these days services will commence at 7.30am with last trains earlier than usual.

Jonny Wiseman, LNR customer experience director, said: “It is very disappointing that this planned strike action by the RMT is set to cause significant disruption to our passengers.

“We will be operating a very limited service all through the week and we are asking customers to only travel with us if their journey is essential and no other transport option is available to them.

“Passengers holding tickets or season tickets will be entitled to refunds and should visit our website for information.”

The following routes will have a limited service in operation between 7.30am and 6.30pm on strike days:

Northampton - London Euston – two trains per hourBirmingham – Northampton – one train per hourBirmingham - Crewe – one train per hourNo trains will run on any other LNR route, including London Euston-Crewe, Birmingham-Liverpool, St Albans Abbey-Watford Junction and Bedford-Bletchley.

Due to planned engineering works, no train service will run between Birmingham and Northampton on Saturday 25 June.

For further information passengers should visit www.lnr.uk/industrialaction - full timetables will be published later this week.