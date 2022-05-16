Talented Linslade students Statyc crowned champions of Bedfordshire Battle of the Bands

Statyc perform live at Bedfordshire Battle of the Bands

Statyc recently rocked the stage at The Stables, Milton Keynes, as they competed against fellow county musicians to win a keyboard for their school.

The five-strong band entertained the crowd with their original songs 'Running Out' and 'Machine Head Boy', impressing the audience.

Lucy Raffe (vocals) - whose fellow members include Sam Cook (bass), Ben Curtis (drums), Monty Johnston (guitar), and Joe Walton (guitar) - said: "I think all of our anxiety and excitement really added to our performance and helped us to perform even better.

"I think because we knew that stage presence and energy contributes to the performance it really furthered our chance of winning.

"We also thought about costumes. It was really funny as I took all the guys back to my house to get ready and I spent ages trying to put black eyeshadow on them!

"We absolutely love to perform live especially when it's our own music."

Unfortunately, guitarist Joe had Covid-19, so Statyc had to find a stand in (Aaron) who came to the rescue.

Meanwhile, bassist Sam wore a TV made from a cardboard box on his head, as Machine Head Boy is about a lad who turns into a television.

Sam said: "To play in the box was of course challenging but I knew everyone would enjoy it.

"It did start to slide off of my head as I was playing as it was so big, so I had to take it off midway through, but hopefully the new and improved 'Machine Head' won’t be as hard to play in - it’s much smaller and stays on better."

Statyc were competing against students from Wootton Upper School, Goldington Academy, Redborne Upper School, Bedford College, Vandyke Upper School, and Sharnbrook Academy.

Judge Mark Frary, of Ampthill Festival, told Inspiring Music: "I always admire bands that perform original compositions because you have to win the audience over every time rather than relying on the fame of the band that's performing the original.

"Machine Head Boy was just an incredible performance. I'd like to make the point that it's not just about the music, it's about the stage performance as well. And having the television head was just inspired."

Mark explained: "When it comes down to it, the winner for me on the night was Cedars. They were super tight, they had a really infectious jangly guitar sound, they worked really [well] together on stage, and I liked the fact that they did something original."

Lucy said: "I am still in shock, I think it’s the same with the guys. We never thought we would win as the amount of talent the other bands had was inspiring."

Sam added: "The other bands were so amazing and all played so tight. We all deserved the ‘winners’ title equally."

Inspiring Music (Central Bedfordshire) and Bedford Music both sponsored the event, while the prize keyboard was donated by 'TT Rockstar' Maths app.

Lucy said: "It’s amazing to be able to contribute to our music department and give them the gear they deserve.