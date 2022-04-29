Linslade school band Statyc reach finals of international song-writing competition

Five ambitious students from Cedars Upper School are proud that their original work, Machine Head Boy, has made the shortlist of the Young Songwriter competition, with a chance to win Yamaha equipment and a recording session in a London studio.

The Sixth Formers, who call themselves 'Statyc', hope they have what it takes to go all the way, and are thrilled that their lyrics have been judged by artists including Tom Grennan, Amy Wadge, and Tom Odell.

Lucy Raffe (vocals) - whose fellow members include Sam Cook (bass), Ben Curtis (drums), Monty Johnston (guitar), and Joe Walton (guitar) - told the LBO: "It's definitely been nerve-wracking knowing that somebody so popular is listening to us, but we will definitely benefit.

Statyc

"We are looking for gigs and are happy to do events!

"I originally wrote Machine Head Boy about a man who watches TV so much that he turns into a TV, and it also inspired our band name, Statyc."

Indeed, the musicians have had had great fun with the lyrics and even made a cardboard television for bassist Sam to wear at The Stables's recent Battle of the Bands Contest.

"The original one was ginormous and I had to take it off because I couldn't see anything!" he laughed.

Statyc

The five students, aged between 16 and 18, are currently studying for their A Levels, and hope to pursue the subject of Music at university.

Meanwhile, back in Linslade, their biggest support has been their Music teacher, Mr Oliver Smith, who has let them use the department for band practice.

Lucy said: "He said that he really likes our music and has told us on multiple occasions that he's very proud of us - he's kind of our mentor.

"He was in a band called Ego Trip, who released an EP in 2011 when they were in Year 12, and they're our favourite band.

"If we win, we'd donate the equipment to Cedars."

Statyc are now waiting to hear the results of both the Battle of the Bands and Young Songwriter competition, which had over 850 entrants.

The top 10 finalists of all Young Songwriter categories will be announced on May 6.

Following this, the top three finalists will be announced on June 13 and the UK/Ireland winners on June 25 at The Young Songwriter 2022 live showcase held at The Tabernacle, Notting Hill, London.

Finally, the international winners will be announced at an online showcase on June 26 at 2pm GMT.

Lucy concluded: "I'd say our music is for people who are really cool, and feel they don't fit in with the others.

"It's just like being in a group of people who are pretty much your family.

"They are literally my best friends, so I can't imagine spending time with anyone else."

To find out more about the Young Songwriter competition, run by the Song Academy, click here

You can find out more from Statyc on Instagram: @statyc_band or to book them for a gig, please email [email protected]