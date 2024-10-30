The Oliver and Hare says goodbye to loyal Leighton Buzzard customers as it closes down tomorrow

A Leighton Buzzard cafe-restaurant is bidding a fond farewell to its customers as it opens its doors for one final time tomorrow (October 31).

The Oliver and Hare, Hockliffe Street, is closing after seven years, as it has struggled to stay afloat against the economic downturn.

Its owners, Jake Moxham and Emma Petherick, now wish to thank their loyal customers, staff, and landlord for all their support, as they leave with many special memories at the business.

Jake said: "It's been brilliant. We've made friends, so many people we've got to know really well, and we've watched our younger staff members grow up. It's like a family.

Clockwise from top left: The Oliver and Hare; Jake and Emma; one of Emma's lockdown cakes; lunch at the cafe; Robert Petherick; and the lockdown roast dinners. Images supplied by The Oliver and Hare.

"But it [the closure] is a sign of the times, unfortunately.

"On our last day we will open as normal. All the staff are coming to say goodbye to the customers and a lot of our regulars are coming in. It's going to be really sad, but a nice last day with everybody there."

Jake and Emma first took over The Oliver and Hare back in 2017, along with Jake's brother, Ryan, and sister, Kylie.

They parted ways with Kylie and Ryan just before the pandemic, whom went to pursue other projects when the lease was renewed. But despite Covid-19 rearing its head, Jake and Emma made a success of things - and become a lifeline for the community.

A staff night out. Jake described his colleagues as being "like a family". Image supplied by The Oliver and Hare.

Jake said: "We decorated, rebranded, and tried to help older residents.

"We delivered food - roast dinners, afternoon teas, pies, comfort food. There were so many people who just wanted a chat - and it kept us sane as well."

Luckily, as restrictions eased, trade "picked up" and business blossomed.

However, following the closure of Wilko, and the "loss of banks and bigger shops", times have been tough recently. And with their landlord looking to sell the property, the time seemed right to move on.

Christmas past at The Oliver and Hare: a visit from Santa, and right, Jake and Emma get into the festive spirit. Images supplied by The Oliver and Hare.

Jake explained: "People used to wander round Wilko, the market, and then come in for a coffee and a bite to eat.

"But we are seeing footfall gradually decreasing. It's the cost of living as well.

"Our costs are also increasing, but if we were to increase our prices in line with this, I wouldn't feel comfortable selling food to people."

Over the years, The Oliver and Hare has been known for its hearty British food and bottomless prosecco and gin.

And there is one man behind the scenes that they wish to pay a special tribute to.

Emma's father, Robert Petherick, died in August aged 67, and was instrumental to the business - preparing meals, and making pies, yorkshire puddings, and homemade goods.

"He was a very dedicated family man and he just wanted to help all the time," said Jake. "He used to run The Star in Heath and Reach and then he came to work for us at the Axe and Compass. If it wasn't for him, Emma and I wouldn't have met.

"He was a blessing."

Jake and Emma will now take some time out to spend with their family, before heading to work at the Axe and Compass, which Jake's family has run since 2010.

He concluded: "We've had weddings, christenings, wakes, and been part of every different avenue of happiness and sadness throughout people's lives. It's been nice to be there for people."