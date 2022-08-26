The Star will shine bright once again as Leighton Buzzard pub reopens tonight

Nina and Caswell Roberts are inviting residents to come along this evening from 6.30pm until 11pm when the bar will be bustling once more with drinks, laughter "and a friendly atmosphere".

The Heath Road pub had been shut for around two years, but the venue has now been refurbished, with new life breathed into its walls.

Nina told the LBO: "My husband has project managed it all himself. It's been modernised, painted, decorated, the decor's changed.

Nina and Caswell pictured outside of The Star.

"We're just going to open the doors and wish for the best!

"It's a community pub and because it's been closed for so long there are quite a lot of regulars who used to go before who are really pleased.

"It will have a friendly, modern atmosphere and it's a friendly, family pub."

The husband-and-wife team bought The Star on July 1, and have been working hard to get it ready.

Nina has previous experience in the industry, as does Caswell, who used to run The Anchor in Tilsworth.

Meanwhile, the couple run George W Roberts & Son garage, Billington Road, and also do property rentals.

Nina said: "The Star used to be our local for many years - we used to live in Cotefield [Drive]. My husband has been in Leighton Buzzard all his life and I have been in Leighton Buzzard for over 20 years. It's going to be an adventure!"