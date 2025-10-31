80 dogs were rescued from the home

A staggering 80 dogs were rescued from a single house after breeding from two unneutred pets spiralled out of control

The RSPCA had been called to the Bedfordshire house after reports suggested there were around 20 dogs at the home.

But when the officer knocked on the door in April this year, the true scale of the problem was discovered.

The owner – who the RSPCA says cannot be identified – originally said they believed there were around 40 dogs inside the home. But the final tally was 80 dogs and one cat – including Chihuahuas, Pomeranians and crosses.

One of the puppies snoozes

Many of the dogs were pregnant – and all had come from two pet dogs who had not been neutered.

Now, the RSCPA is highlighting the story as part of its Adoptober rehoming drive.

After removing the dogs from the home over a span of five days, RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Ellie Barnes-Wilson and her colleagues were able to work with the owner to take the animals to rehoming centres across the country, including RSPCA centres and other charities including Battersea, The National Animal Welfare Trust and the Blue Cross.

Ellie said: “The conditions the dogs were in were extremely concerning – the rooms were dark and humid. I struggled to breathe in these rooms. Our eyes would burn so much we couldn’t open them. Almost all the dogs were visibly suffering from ammonia burns to the front of their eyes which were cloudy – that’s how powerful it was.

The dogs have all been rehomed

“There were just dogs everywhere – I had found multiple week-old puppies in boxes and there were others in drawers.

“This person did appear to love their dogs but they didn’t ask for help when it first started to get out of control. This is when welfare standards also then declined.

“What is really frightening is that this situation came from only two dogs – and a failure to get dogs neutered – so they had an accidental litter and the over breeding just continued and continued.

“People may judge this situation negatively – however this is not intentional cruelty, this is a person who became overwhelmed and didn’t know how to ask for help. Colleagues had been trying to attend the property but were never granted access. We did not know what was going on behind closed doors until we were allowed inside.

Freddie

“We didn’t just help the dogs, we also helped the people, as they were able to start to rebuild their life again with help from other agencies. When we finally removed the last dog, you could see the relief on the owner's face.”

Many of the rescued pups needed treatment for the burns on their eyes. Lots were not used to being handled, and needed to learn to walk on leads. And almost all had never experienced being outside and were nervous, didn’t know how to play and found people scary.

But happily, with the work and patience of the RSPCA’s behaviour team, they all blossomed.

RSPCA Hillingdon, Slough, Windsor, Kingston & District Branch took on eight of the dogs – with three in the late stages of pregnancy.

Katie and Maisy

A spokesperson for the branch said: “All the dogs were nervous of people and sought comfort from each other. After some time, and TLC they started to come around and slowly we introduced them to lead walking, which they were a bit like crocodiles to start with, but with slow training they all gained confidence and enjoyed the outside world.”

RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre, Hertfordshire helped more of the dogs find their forever homes, incuding four puppies born at the centre.

Emma Daggett, Animal Care Assistant at Southridge Animal Centre, said: “When they first came in, all of the dogs were very frightened and almost unhandleable. They were obviously not used to human touch and all relied on each other for comfort and to feel safe.

“We could not take them out for walks as they needed time to decompress and get used to their new surroundings before we started exposing them to the outside world.

“This was done slowly, little by little so as not to overwhelm them. We used lots of positive reinforcement and took it at each individual dog's pace, but it didn't take them long to realise that there's lots of fun to be had once out on walks!

“Soon Mindy and Parker would both jump up onto your lap, one on each knee ready for cuddles and puppy Cheddar would love bumping into all his favourite carers while out on walks, and would jump up excitedly.

Trip

“Duffy and Vivienne were a lot slower to trust us. We managed to get them to the point where they enjoyed spending time in our compounds and staff spent lots of time just sitting on the floor with them, letting them come over in their own time.

“We were not able to take them out for walks though, and felt the next best step for them would be to get them into a patient and understanding forever home where they can really start to settle in a much quieter environment.”

The owner of Mindy and Parker (who have now been renamed Coco and Diego), said: "We absolutely adore them. Their characters continue to develop. I think we are all shocked by Diego though, he is such a gentle quiet natured dog and Coco is the complete opposite, jumps so high, always barking and looking for rubs, she even falls asleep if you carry her.”

Suki was one of the pups born at Southridge. Her new owner said: “When we first bought Suki home, she was the most confident little puppy and took to home life immediately. She was fascinated with everything from the noise of the TV to watching birds in the garden, but particularly her new, larger siblings.

“She slotted into our family effortlessly, learning new tricks with ease and also how her siblings interacted with her in different ways, one not being interested in playing and the other loving it. She quickly started shadowing their every move, learning the do's and dont's. We were very consistent with the basic training, and with the help of having two other dogs to copy, Suki was toilet trained after only a few weeks.

“Suki's confidence has only grown since being with us. She loves the outdoors, going into the office, learning new things, but most of all, playing with her brother Hunter. He has taught her the joys of sunbathing, zoomies in the garden and that food is life! She's really starting to have a mind of her own now and her personality is growing every day.”

RSPCA Danaher Animal Home in Essex took in 12 of the dogs, whose ages ranged from eight months to four years.

A spokesperson for the centre said: “It was absolutely heartbreaking seeing how scared and shut down these dogs were when they first came into our care. They had formed bonds in small groups between themselves and after some gentle perseverance we finally got somewhat of a breakthrough. They became more and more confident, though still had their struggles to overcome. In the end we found wonderful forever homes and were so pleased to send them off to experience the love of a real home.”

National Animal Welfare Trust took on three young boys and said that when they first arrived they were visibly shaking in fear and cowering in their beds.

A spokesperson said: “ It was clear the road to recovery would be a long one. None of the dogs had ever been outside before, they’d never worn a collar, harness or lead, and they’d never met people before other than their owner. They had lived their isolated lives completely unaware of the outside world.

“To begin with, our team couldn’t approach the dogs without terrifying them, so we had to take things very slowly. Even as much as entering their kennel would terrify them. So instead, we would sit quietly just outside the kennel, tossing them extra special treats, like pieces of cheese and fresh chicken, to gain their trust.

“In time, the dogs started to get gradually braver so that we could sit in the corner of their kennel, and eventually they felt comfortable enough to approach us to investigate further. It felt like a huge win when one day the bravest of the trio, Logan, took a piece of cheese from our hand.

“Over the weeks that followed, progress continued until we were finally able to get a harness and lead on them and take them out on their very first walk.

“This is just a small insight into the level of rehabilitation that is required by some of the homeless pets seeking refuge at our centres. Thankfully, a few months later, all three of these boys have been happily rehomed and are continuing to heal whilst settled in calm and loving homes.”

Meanwhile, Laura Cushway, Animal Partnerships Manager at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, said: “Battersea was proud to support the RSPCA in this extraordinary rescue, taking in eight of the 80 dogs removed from the Bedfordshire property.

These dogs arrived at our centre frightened, under-socialised, and in need of urgent care but thanks to the expertise of our dedicated teams, they were given the time, space, and support to begin rebuilding their confidence. From tailored medical treatments to behavioural support, every step of their journey was guided by our commitment to giving every animal a second chance no matter their background. We’re delighted to have played a part in giving them the care they deserve to start their next chapter.”

Kellie Brooks, Centre Manager at pet charity Blue Cross’s rehoming centre in Kimpton, Hertfordshire, said: "We’re absolutely delighted that, through collaboration, we’ve been able to secure a brighter future for these dogs.

“We took in a large number across our rehoming centres, with many arriving frightened, uncertain, and in urgent need of care.

“Our dedicated teams have worked tirelessly to support them and carefully matched many of them with loving new homes where they can finally feel safe, secure, and loved.”

Katie Makly rehomed four-month-old Maisy from Blue Cross in Hertfordshire. She is now 10 months old.

Katie said: “We picked Maisy because the team at the rehoming centre told us that she was an incredibly sweet little puppy who loved everyone and was keen to explore the world.

“When we met her, she immediately leapt into our laps to play, and we fell in love. She has settled in incredibly well, she’s super inquisitive and brave even when something has initially frightened her.

“When we first brought her home, she was scared of the grass blowing in the wind, but within a couple of hours she was charging around like she owned the place, and that has been her approach to everything.

“We haven’t had to tempt her much to explore the world as she loves to do it. Her favourite snack is a carrot, and she loves to curl up in our laps to eat it. She loves everyone she meets and has proven to be the best pet we could have asked for.”

Ellie added: “It’s just so lovely to know that incredible homes were found for all the dogs - and their puppies. It was such a team effort from so many people and partner agencies. I can’t thank everyone enough for their help.

“Even today, when I think back, I still cannot believe what I walked into, from a routine door-knock. We had no idea it would be such a complicated and difficult job. It has been the largest-scale animal welfare operation I have faced, organised and led in my career”.

“Every dog is now safe and is living their best lives in new homes, with loving owners who just adore them. But it wasn’t just the dogs we were also able to help this owner to start to get their life back on track again.

“I think while this highlights the incredible power of organisations pulling together, it also brings home the reality of how easily things can get out of hand with animals - and why neutering is so very very important.”