Three Leighton Buzzard business owners represent town during House of Lords visit

Chloe Peters, owner of Jam on Toast Marketing, and co-founder of The Bee’s Knees Business Club, was one of hundreds of inspirational small businesses attending the special reception on Tuesday (November 29) to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Small Business Saturday campaign.

Joining Chloe were fellow businesswomen Toni Cassidy and Bekka Prideaux, who were supporting Jam on Toast Marketing, which has been chosen as part of this year’s 'SmallBiz100'.

Advertisement

Chloe said: “It was a fabulous day at The House of Lords, I met lots of small businesses and heard some truly inspirational stories. I invited local resident and business owner, Toni from Glamavan, as my plus one as she has been a 'SmallBiz100' in previous years but when Covid restrictions were in place. Bekka Prideaux also joined the Leighton Buzzard crew as she is a 'Small Business Britain' mentor."

Leighton Buzzard businesses (L-R); Toni Cassidy of Glamavan, Chloe Peters of Jam on Toast Marketing and Bekka Prideaux of Bekka Prideaux Consultancy. Image: Jam on Toast Marketing.

The SmallBiz100 is a line-up of 100 inspiring small businesses from all over the country, with Jam on Toast Marketing featured in recognition of its "impressive entrepreneurial journey".

The Shadow Secretary of State for Business and industrial Strategy, Jonathan Reynolds and Small Business Minister, Kevin Hollinrake both spoke at the event and met many small businesses. The day was hosted by Small Business Saturday, in partnership with the campaign’s founder and principal supporter, American Express.

Advertisement

Mr Hollinrake said: “It was fantastic to meet so many inspiring small business owners and hear first hand how they are directly supporting the UK economy."