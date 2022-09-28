Tickets for Santa's Steam Specials at Leighton Buzzard Railway now on sale

The Leighton Buzzard Railway is delighted to announce that tickets for its 2022 Christmas season are now on sale.

Santa’s Steam Specials will begin on Saturday, December 3, and trains will operate over a total of 13 days, finishing on Christmas Eve.

In addition, the Mince Pie Specials will run from December 27 to December 29. Once again, the timetable offers a twilight experience between December 17 and December 23, with a ‘post sunset’ 5.30pm departure.

Father Christmas meets excited children. Image: Leighton Buzzard Railway.

A Leighton Buzzard Railway spokesman said: "The experience includes a 25-minute return tip from Page’s Park to Leedon Loop through suburban scenery.

"Mince pies and punch will be served on the train prior to departure, and after the journey, customers are invited to visit Santa in his grotto, with all children aged 12 and under receiving a present.

Priority was given to the railway’s newsletter subscribers, and more than 10 per cent of spaces were filled in the first 24 hours alone.

