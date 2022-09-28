News you can trust since 1861

Tickets for Santa's Steam Specials at Leighton Buzzard Railway now on sale

All aboard for Leighton Buzzard Railway’s festive treat

By Jo Robinson
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:22 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:22 pm

The Leighton Buzzard Railway is delighted to announce that tickets for its 2022 Christmas season are now on sale.

Santa’s Steam Specials will begin on Saturday, December 3, and trains will operate over a total of 13 days, finishing on Christmas Eve.

In addition, the Mince Pie Specials will run from December 27 to December 29. Once again, the timetable offers a twilight experience between December 17 and December 23, with a ‘post sunset’ 5.30pm departure.

Father Christmas meets excited children. Image: Leighton Buzzard Railway.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Read More

Read More
Pride as Leighton-Linslade achieves Silver-Gilt in spite of tough competition in...

A Leighton Buzzard Railway spokesman said: "The experience includes a 25-minute return tip from Page’s Park to Leedon Loop through suburban scenery.

"Mince pies and punch will be served on the train prior to departure, and after the journey, customers are invited to visit Santa in his grotto, with all children aged 12 and under receiving a present.

Priority was given to the railway’s newsletter subscribers, and more than 10 per cent of spaces were filled in the first 24 hours alone.

Advertisement

Tickets are available to buy online at the railway’s website.

Mince pies