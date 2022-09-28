Pride as Leighton-Linslade achieves Silver-Gilt in spite of tough competition in Anglia in Bloom

Leighton-Linslade achieved the coveted Silver-Gilt award in the prestigious Anglia in Bloom competition.

'Leighton-Linslade In Bloom' gained nominations for Best Community Project for the Pages Park Community Garden; Linslade Recreation Ground within the Best Floral Display by an Individual or Community category; West Street Drought Garden for its Sustainable Planting Scheme; and the town council’s hanging baskets and planters for Best Local Authority Floral Display.

Placed in the large town category, Leighton-Linslade has been awarded, before the pandemic, a low Gold award for several years. However, Leighton-Linslade Town Council noted that the standards had been particularly high for 2022.

A council spokesman said: “The competition was open to all communities within the Anglia Region.

"Facing stiff competition within Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk, four of the town’s schemes were recognised by way of special praise.

"Whilst the schemes didn’t win any special awards, the visiting judges were of the opinion that the projects were the best they had seen within the respective categories.

"On behalf of the entire parish, we thank the Friends of Leighton-Linslade In Bloom volunteers and all the groups who give freely of their time to improve the local environment for the benefit of us all."

The Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom posted on social media: "Leighton-Linslade in Bloom gets a Silver Gilt in the 2022 Anglia in Bloom campaign.

"Not the Gold award we were hoping for!

"Nevertheless, we still think that our volunteers, town council staff and all the groups we work with have much to be proud of this year. We thank you all for your hard work and dedication to making our town a better place."