Top line-up announced for Leighton's Buzzstock Music Festival next year
Their MD Tim Woolford will be gracing the main stage as part of Talkin’ Loud, a nine-piece soul, jazz-funk and R&B band who’ll be warming up the crowd over the weekend of July 12-13 at Billington Old Car Boot Field in Stanbridge Road.
The festival promises to be an unforgettable experience with top UK tribute acts and a spotlight on local talent, like the Tiptoe Apollo Band.It has grown rapidly in popularity, drawing crowds from across Bedfordshire, the Home Counties, and beyond.
This year's line-up includes sensational tributes to Coldplay, Robbie Williams, Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, and many more, ensuring there's something for every music lover.
In addition to the main stage, the festival will feature a second spotlight stage dedicated to showcasing local bands, further cementing its commitment to the community. There’ll be more entertainment for all ages, including the Happy Arena from Leighton Buzzard High Street store, Happydashery, plus plenty of delicious food, drink and snacks.OMM - with their long-standing history of supporting local organisations - are proud to be part of this vibrant community event.
Spokesperson Paul Lockhart said: "It’s a privilege to once again be the headline sponsor of Buzzstock Music Festival.
"This event not only brings the community together through music, but also provides a platform for local talent to shine.
"We believe in giving back to the community that has given us so much, and Buzzstock is the perfect opportunity to do just that.”As part of their sponsorship, they’ll be hosting the exclusive VIP zone, offering festival-goers fast track entry, a fast track bar and outdoor and sheltered seating. The event is also supported by Jackson & Phillips, Alpha Marketing and Bee Local, who have been backing the festival since its inception.
This year, they’re joined by JamCrackers IT Support.
Richard from JamCrackers expressed his excitement about being part of the festival, saying: "I was gutted to have missed the first two years of Buzzstock, and there’s no way I’m missing out again. It’s a fantastic event for the community, and we're thrilled to be involved."Join us to celebrate the power of music and community this coming July.