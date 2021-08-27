Tough Woburn men from Caveman Conditioning win Super Human Games

Two tough Woburn men triumphed at the Super Human Games as they put their fitness to the test against some intimidating opponents.

Myles McNulty, 57, and Neil Webb, 43, took part in the competition on Saturday, August 21, with challengers including the likes of ex marines and ex forces personnel.

The determined pair competed together and won the Vets category (a combined age of 90 plus years), after completing a series of workouts which tested fitness capacity and cardiovascular endurance.

Myles and Neil on the winner's podium. Photo: Myles McNulty.

Myles told the LBO: "When they announced our name as the winners we went berserk; it was brilliant!

"With our scores we would have won the age group below, Masters (combined age 65years) and come tenth out of 57 in the open category."

The Super Human Games included tyre flips (210kg), overhead carries (50kg), sand bag carries (80kg), farmers walks (40kg in each hand), atlas ball throws (75kg), weighted lunges, and rowing - as far as you could in nine minutes.

The event is held in Bristol each year, with it being the city's largest outdoor event, and although there were limited numbers this year due to the pandemic, there was still 3,500 people on site.

Super Human Games. Photos: Myles McNulty.

Myles said: "The hardest part leading up to the games was fitting in the training around work, and on the day the most difficult challenge was one of the first events - the tyre flip.

"It was 230kg, which is what we trained for before, but it was pouring with rain and very difficult to get a grip!

"The floor was undulating and sometimes you were flipping it up hill - it wasn't great."

However, thankfully it was onwards and upwards for Myles and Neil, as they excelled at the Ground To Overhead challenge, which involved lifting heavy barrels over their heads and doing 'bear crawls' using their hands and toes.

Super Human Games. Photos: Myles McNulty.

The pair met at Caveman Conditioning, Woburn, which is a fitness club focussing on strengthening and conditioning, training the body to operate at its maximum heart rate for long periods of time.

Myles said: "Neil runs Caveman Conditioning and it's open to all ages. We're an eclectic group of people.

"I was quite reclusive before I joined but I've met so many people and we have a great laugh. I think Neil brings us all together.

"We're outside come rain or shine!"

Myles joined Caveman Conditioning three years ago citing "middle age and weight loss" as the reasons.

One day, he asked Neil to give his opinion on his fitness, so Neil suggested signing up for the games as a comparison against people of a similar age.

And, after months of extra training, the challenge was on!

Myles added: "We were up against ex marines and ex forces.

"If I can do it, anyone can, it just takes time and effort.

"I would like to thank Caveman Conditioning, my wife Justine for coming on the day, my family for their support, and the family of Caveman Conditioning, because it really is like a family!"