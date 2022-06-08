‘Unknown Women in War’ figure installed at Leighton Buzzard's Clipstone Park

The special edition silhouette, handmade by veterans working at RBLI's social enterprise, 'Britain's Bravest Manufacturing Company', commemorates the bravery and sacrifices of women in war.

The statue was installed at Clipstone Park and forms part of a multi-year partnership between Barratt David Wilson North Thames and RBLI.

The housebuilder has donated £100,000 to the charity, alongside purchasing the ‘Unknown Women in War’ figures, which will go towards supporting veterans across the UK by providing mental health aid, housing and employment opportunities.

'Women in War'

Karly Williams, sales and marketing director for Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “As we enter our second year in support of RBLI’s Tommy Club appeal, we are proud to install the counterpart to the iconic ‘Tommy’ figure, and in doing so commemorate the lesser-known sacrifices that women made during wartime.

"The ‘Unknown Women in War’ figure highlights the bravery of women during the wars, and those who continue to serve today.”

Over 300 ‘Women in War’ statues have been installed at Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes developments across the country.

Lisa Farmer, RBLI’s Chief Executive, added: “Not only will the funds raised through the production of these wonderful figures directly support our wide range of services, but they have also provided direct, meaningful employment to injured veterans in our factory."