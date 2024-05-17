Videos aim to inspire more foster carers as events planned in Leighton Buzzard and Biggleswade to mark Foster Care Fortnight
The council is also hosting events in Leighton Buzzard and Biggleswade offering advice and information about what’s involved in becoming a foster carer.
The videos feature local couple Debbie and Geoff have been foster carers for four years, and are currently caring for a teenager. They talk about why they decided to become foster carers, and clear up some common misunderstandings about foster care.
The couple also describe one of their proudest moments as foster carers, which was when a 10-month-old boy they were fostering took his first steps and said his first words in their care.Geoff said: “Foster carers come in all shapes and sizes and I’m really proud to be a foster carer. You don’t have to be a certain type of person; you just have to be kind and open with your family. Your family have to be on board, as the children will be part of your family.”
The events coinciding with the video launch are being held at Leighton Buzzard Library on Tuesday, May 21, from noon to 2pm, and at Biggleswade library on Wednesday, May 22, from 10am to noon,
Cllr Hayley Whitaker, executive member for families, education and children, said: "Fostering a child is more than providing a home; it's about offering stability, love, and opportunities. When people become foster carers, they make a real difference in a child's life.
“Foster Care Fortnight is a chance to celebrate amazing people like Debbie and Geoff who open their hearts and homes to children and young people who need them. We hope their videos will inspire more people to think about fostering and supporting children and young people in Central Bedfordshire. Please do head along to our events if you’d like to find out more. There is no need to register, and it’s free to attend.”
The three videos featuring Debbie and Geoff are available to view on the council’s YouTube channel here.
Further information is available on the council website or by calling 0300 300 8181 to have a chat with one of the team.