Warning after 'highly poisonous' weed found growing in Leighton Buzzard garden

A ‘highly poisonous’ weed that can cause skin lesions has been found growing in a Leighton Buzzard garden.

The Royal Horticultural Society warns that all parts of the ‘Devil’s Snare’ weed – which has hallucinogenic properties are ‘highly poisonous’, particularly the seeds.

Gardener Neil Cairns discovered the plant, officially known as Datura stramonium, in his garden.

The Devil's Snare photographed by Neil Cairns.

He said: "I took photos and contacted Leighton-Linslade's very own botanist, Stephen Jury. He told me it is a 'Spiny Apple' or 'Jimson Weed', also known as Datura stramonium - a highly poisonous plant and a rampant weed.

"It is about 2ft and has leaves very like the Canadian maple tree.

"I assume it was a present from a bird. I was advised to handle it with care as it can cause skin lesions."

Advertisement

What is Devil’s Snare?

Also commonly known as a Thorn Apple, Devil’s Snare flowers from July to October with wide, funnel-shaped petals (usually white).

The Royal Horticultural Society advises: "The potentially harmful poisonous and hallucinogenic properties of this plant can sound alarming, especially when made much of in the media.

"The leaves and seed pods also look exotic and alien. In fact, this is quite a small plant and not very invasive in Britain.

Advertisement

"Common sense precautions limit risk factors so that gardeners need not be too alarmed by this weed."

It is thought that the Devil's Snare seed retains its viability "for many years" when buried and germinates when the soil is disturbed.