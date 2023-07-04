News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Warning from Central Beds council over scam tax rebate calls

Scammers say people have paid too much council tax
By Lynn Hughes
Published 4th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 16:34 BST

Central Bedfordshire Council is warning residents of a scam claiming they are entitled to a council tax refund.

A spokesman from the council said: “We’ve been made aware that some residents have received a call, whereby the caller claims that you have been paying too much council tax and you are now entitled to a refund.

“These callers may claim to be calling from, or representing, Central Bedfordshire Council. They may then request, or ask you to confirm, your bank account details so that they can process the refund, but in reality you may find money leaving your bank account instead!

Central Beds Council has issued warnings about scam phone callsCentral Beds Council has issued warnings about scam phone calls
Central Beds Council has issued warnings about scam phone calls
Most Popular

“If you receive a call like this, our advice is do not engage with the caller and simply hang up. Do not provide any personal information or bank account details.

“Please help protect others, by letting your family, friends and neighbours know about this alert.”

If you receive a call that you suspect is a scam, report it by calling 0808 223 1133.