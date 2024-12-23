'We desperately need your help': Leighton Buzzard scout hut needs £76k for complete rebuild after devastating floods

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leighton Buzzard's Church Riverside Scouts are hoping to raise over £76,000 to build a brand new hut in the wake of September's devastating floods.

Earlier this autumn, the LBO ran a story about the Church Riverside scout hut, Hockliffe Road, which had been filled with four inches of water following heavy rainfall.

A crowdfunder was started in order to refurbish it – however, it has now been established that a complete rebuild is necessary and the group is hoping that the community can once again rally round in support.

Mike Fardell, trustee at the Church Riverside Scouts, explained: "Following the devastating floods in September, the wooden structure sustained significant damage, estimated at around £125,000.

Paul Casey (chair) receiving a cheque from Thomas Carpenter, claims adjuster at Atrium Underwriters. Right: Councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay with some cubs. Images supplied by Church Riverside Scouts.

"A complete rebuild - projected to cost £250,000 – is the only viable option to ensure the hut remains a vital part of the local scouting community.

"After careful consideration of feedback from the Scout Association, loss adjusters, builders, and current members, trustees have agreed to pursue a full rebuild.

"While insurance will cover some costs, additional local fundraising is crucial."

The group's underwriters, Atrium, have offered a cash settlement that will cover 50 per cent of the rebuild costs – which the scouts say is "a fantastic starting point" to their fundraising.

Flooding at the Hockliffe Road scout hut. Images supplied by Church Riverside Scouts.

However, with the insurance, existing donations and pledges totalling £173,500 – the group still needs a whopping £76,500 to complete the work.

Mike added: "We are actively seeking support from local businesses, grant associations, skilled tradespeople, and former Church Riverside members who might be able to help.

"We hope that the new hut will be opened in the summer of 2025 – in the same location as the current one."

The existing scout hut served the community for over six decades, but its lifespan is limited due to pre-existing wear and flood damage.

Alex Mayer MP with some cubs. Image supplied by Church Riverside Scouts.

Engineers estimate that it will only be a viable, structurally sound building for three to five years.

Mike said: "First and foremost, the hut will be rebuilt with flood resilience.

"Secondly, the new hut will also be built to modern regulations and accessibility specs, making it accessible and usable venue for scouting and other local community groups."

In the meantime, around 60 youngsters are unable to use the Hockliffe Road hut.

However, meeting schedules have been adjusted, and the members can temporarily use other scout facilities and a local school.

Mike said: "There's immense excitement about a new, modern hut for our youth.

"However, trustees and leaders are understandably concerned about raising the remaining funds – we desperately need your help!"

Any local businesses, groups or scouting beneficiaries can "significantly contribute", with the scouts seeking architects, designers, fundraising ideas, skilled trades, or sponsorship.

A permanent 'appreciation board' in the new hut will recognise all contributing businesses.

Mike concluded: "We would like to thank our members' families for supporting the group during this devastating period.

"In terms of local and financial support, we’d like to thank our local Councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay and her councillor colleagues (Cllr Nigel Carnell, Cllr Russ Goodchild, Cllr David Bligh), our MP Alex Mayer, David Plimsoll (from IAS Loss Adjusters) and Thomas Carpenter (Atrium Underwriters) with whom our property and equipment policy was underwritten via the cover-holder Unity Insurance Services."

Please contact [email protected] to offer your help. You can also donate online here to give your support.