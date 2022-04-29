Wingrave Scarecrow Festival returns this weekend with Disney theme

Wingrave Scarecrow Festival returns this weekend as residents can enjoy a day out with some familiar straw film characters!

By Jo Robinson
Friday, 29th April 2022, 6:25 pm

From Saturday, April 30 to Monday, May 2, families can visit the village and admire Disney-themed creations in people's gardens and homes.

There will be a trail map available, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy food and refreshments.

A festival spokeswoman told the LBO: "I’ve seen some of the entries and this year is going to be another amazing one.

Last year's 80s theme: the winning entry used 'Billy Idol, White Wedding' for inspiration.

"Enjoy a walk around the lovely village of Wingrave and admire the scarecrows throughout the village with this year's theme of Disney. It's a great outdoor activity.”

Maps are £2 and can be purchased from Wingrave shop, Winslow Rd, a few days before or throughout the weekend.

If visitors buy a map/maps then they will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite scarecrows and to enter the prize draw for a £20 Amazon voucher.

The spokeswoman added: "We are very fortunate in Wingrave to have a well stocked shop and a pub, the Rose and Crown, and sports club, Wingrave Park, who will be serving food and refreshments over the bank holiday weekend."

Scarecrows will be out from 9am on April 30 and visitors do not have to do the route in a particular order or at a particular time.

It is asked that motorists please park in Wingrave Park.

Wingrave Scarecrow Festival is a fundraiser for Wingrave CE School PTFA.

To make a donation to the school, please click here

