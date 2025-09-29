Eilah Giles was chosen as a mascot for the England team at the Women's Rugby World Cup Final

A young rugby player from Leighton Buzzard enjoyed the best day of her life after being chosen as a mascot for the Women’s World Cup Final between England and Canada at Twickenham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eilah Giles, who plays as a scrum half for the Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club’s under-11s accompanied the England team on to the pitch for the match, which the Red Roses won 33-13 to become world champions.

Eilah was nominated to be a mascot by former England women’s rugby international Rachael Burford in recognition of her fundraising for the rugby mental health charity LooseHeadz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eilah has raised £4,350 for the charity, by running a round trip virtual tour of the tournament’s host stadiums, equating to 895 miles, or around two and a half miles a day for a year.

Eilah completed her running challenge for the LooseHeadz charity at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club last week

The 10-year-old suffers with anxiety and has found the sport a great way of managing what she calls ‘the noise in her brain.’

Eilah first caught the rugby bug after being taken to watch England’s women play France in the 2023 Six Nations.

Speaking about the day, Eliah’s mum Victoria told the LBO: "We had to get there quite early for rehearsals. She was then given her kit for the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the lead up to the final and getting ready to lead the Red Roses out, she did start getting nervous, but when she got pitchside and saw some of her favourite players (some of which recognised her and gave her a hug and a hi-five) her nerves calmed down.

"She walked out onto that pitch with the biggest smile on her face and confidence - singing out the national anthem with pride and even giving a cheeky wave to the camera as it went past.

"After she had walked out she got to go back to her seat to witness the Red Roses become world champions, which she has said is the best day of her life."

Eilah’s favourite players in the England team are scrum-half Natasha Hunt and centre and fullback Emily Scarratt, with Scarratt arranging for Eliah to be given special running shoes for her challenge, which she completed at Leighton Buzzard Rugby Club last week, watched on by friends and club teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both me and her dad are extremely proud of Eilah’s accomplishments over the last year," Victoria added.

"Not only for the fundraising and being a mascot, but how she has composed herself and managed her anxiety, and has been on a mission to spread awareness about LooseHeadz and girls and women’s rugby."

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.