Person suffers 'life threatening injuries' after car crashes into tree on Leighton Buzzard A505 bypass
and live on Freeview channel 276
An eyewitness told the LBO that emergency services were at the scene “in a matter of minutes” after a car crashed into a tree.
The bypass was closed near Stanbridge but has now reopened.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: “Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. If anyone has any information, please call 101, and quote reference 140 of August 14.”
A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: “At 11.17am today (August 14) crews from Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Stopsley were called to a road traffic collision involving one car that had hit a tree on the A505. Crews made the scene safe and the occupants of the car self-extricated. Two occupants were left in the care of the ambulance service.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.