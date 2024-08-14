Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One person has been taken to hospital with “life-threatening injuries” after a crash on the A505 bypass near Leighton Buzzard this morning (August 14).

An eyewitness told the LBO that emergency services were at the scene “in a matter of minutes” after a car crashed into a tree.

The bypass was closed near Stanbridge but has now reopened.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman, said: “Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. If anyone has any information, please call 101, and quote reference 140 of August 14.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene this morning. Image: R.Thompson.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, said: “At 11.17am today (August 14) crews from Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable and Stopsley were called to a road traffic collision involving one car that had hit a tree on the A505. Crews made the scene safe and the occupants of the car self-extricated. Two occupants were left in the care of the ambulance service.”