Backlash against plans for Leighton Buzzard industrial units 'too close to people's homes'

Abraham Investments Ltd has submitted an application to build five business/ industrial/ distribution warehouses on land south of Chartmoor Road.

However, residents in new-build housing living nearby have raised concerns about its proximity to their homes - particularly those in Hadrian Crescent - as well as claims of noise and dust pollution.

They are hoping to win support from Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s planning committee when it meets on Wednesday evening (August 31), although the final verdict will rest with Central Beds Council.

Land on which the industrial units would sit.

But in its Design and Access statement, Abraham Investments Ltd states that the units will provide "much needed further industrial, distribution and warehousing space".

Tom Conroy, chair of Roman Gate Action Group, said: “This proposal is out of character with the bordering residential land to the West, South and East. The developer hasn’t provided enough information about how they intend to address the impacts the scheme will have on our community.”

Complaint letters from several residents are due to be considered at the town council planning committee meeting. One states: "The introduction of this new industrial [estate] will result in noise, dust and disturbance.

"There needs to be adequate distance between any residential and industrial areas with the aid of mature trees and an acoustic barrier.

"The elevations consist of bland featureless vertical cladding lacking in any architectural interest and will have a detrimental effect on the character of the residences."

The application was submitted to CBC on July 27. There have been 79 responses against; zero in favour.

Central Bedfordshire and Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor, Amanda Dodwell, told the LBO: “I have called this application in to be discussed by the CBC Development Management Committee on the grounds of it being overbearing.

"It is at the bottom of the gardens of properties on Hadrian Crescent, and I am concerned this could lead to a similar situation as we have seen with the commercial buildings on Clipstone Park.

"I am also concerned about possible noise and light pollution. The application does not include any details of the planned hours of operations, nor the exact nature of the planned use.

"However, due to this site being already designated as employment land, there are unlikely to be sufficient grounds to refuse permission. Therefore I am looking for mitigations to address these issues.”

Abraham Investments Ltd told the LBO: "The proposed development is on zoned industrial land, which it has been for decades, long before any housing scheme was drawn up, in addition the development 'fills in the gap' between industrial units along Chartmoor Road.

"The site has previous planning applications granted for industrial development. All of the above would be available to a solicitor who is carrying out the necessary searches."

Its Design and Access statement Abraham Investments adds: "The design is in keeping with the existing surrounding units, designed to complement the character of the other buildings in the area and will therefore sit comfortably within its siting."

A CBC spokeswoman said: "The application has recently been received by the council and we are asking for any comments through the public consultation.

"The details of the planning application can be viewed on the council's website [CB/22/03088/FULL].

"Given the stage of the planning application no comments can be made by the Local Planning Authority."