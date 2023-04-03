Businesses are preparing to defend their livelihoods once again, as a new application has been submitted for houses on land at Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre.

Thrive Homes has sent a proposal to Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) for 41 homes at the Hockliffe Road site, which businesses claim could put their shops at risk once again.

The developer, along with Logic Land, previously submitted an application for 44 homes that CBC rejected last summer "by virtue of the cramped and poor layout" and "extension loss of natural features". Meanwhile, Thrive Homes states that the site was "sold under the provision that the use of the land would change".

Iris (left) and Bev with the new petition. Image: Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre.

Iris Lee-Lo, owner of Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre and Tree of Life Cafe, claimed: "We have reinstated our petition [against the application] on site at the garden centre. All the customers that have come in have been happy to put their names down.

"It would mean that we have nowhere to go and we would have to close down. We're asking the council to think about infrastructure and to support local businesses. We want to continue serving the community."

Iris, along with her fellow businesses who "all felt threatened" by the previous application – Azure Pools and Hot Tubs, Move It Removals, Cladwinds Ltd, and Jacey Garden Services – have now teamed up to oppose the development, starting with the petition.

Iris and some of the other businesses received notice from Thrive Homes of its intention to submit a new application for 41 homes. However, although they have not yet seen the detailed proposal (due to go live soon on the council website) they fear that a reduction of only three homes will mean that their businesses will be impacted once again.

Bev Pullin, of Azure Pools and Hot Tubs, claimed: "Last time there were houses [planned] on the Azure Pools and garden centre sites. If you don't want to see local businesses disappearing and job losses, any support is gratefully received. We want to see the town thrive, but this type of development is running roughshod over Leighton Buzzard.

"We'd also like to thank people for supporting us last time; we know it's a big ask to do so again!"

The businesses are still open and trading as normal. Residents can visit the garden centre to sign the petition.

A CBC spokeswoman said: "An application for 44 dwellings at the site was refused on June 15, 2022 (CB /22/01086/FULL). The council have not received notification of an appeal against the refused scheme, however, a new planning application has been received and once validated a full public consultation will be undertaken, and the details of the application will be made public on the council’s website."